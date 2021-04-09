MPSC or Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams postponed due to COVID

Earlier, the state government had also rescheduled the preliminary exam for State Services to March 14 that was earlier scheduled on March 11. However, the postponement order again came on March 14. Following a protest on on that day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray assured that the exam would be held in a week's time. He had said," Last time when it (MPSC exams) was postponed, I'd assured you it won't be further postponed when next date is declared. Today it was postponed due to COVID. I assure you that postponement isn't for 2-3 months but for few days. Exam will take place in a week's time.". The exam was rescheduled on March 21. The preliminary examination was to take place in April last year but was repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

