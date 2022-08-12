OPEN APP
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Friday released the MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022. The admit card for State Services Prelims examination can be downloaded by the interested students on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

It is important to note that the Maharashtra State Service Prelims examination will be conducted on August 21, 2022 at various districts across the state. The examination will be conducted as per the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state and central government, according to Hindustan Times report. Additionally, the students who will appear for the exam can follow these simple steps given below.

Here's how to download MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022:

  • The student must visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in
  • Next, click on MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page
  • The student must enter their login details and click on submit
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Thoroughly check the admit card and download it

