MPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 released. Check download link, other details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 03:23 PM IST
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Friday released the MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022. The admit card for State Services Prelims examination can be downloaded by the interested students on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.