MPSC student protest ends: Tukaram Mundhe to lead inquiry committee, commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar sent on leave

IAS Tukaram Mundhe’s appointment has brought hope to Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants. The FDA Commissioner’s inclusion in the inquiry committee helps the government address concerns over alleged recruitment irregularities. However, ending the protest also required assurances about commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar’s position.

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MPSC aspirants ended their agitation late Sunday night on 11 October after 10 days of protests in Pune. They gathered at the S M Joshi Bridge over alleged paper leaks and other irregularities.

The Maharashtra government appointed Tukaram Mundhe as committee secretary, with former judge Dilip Bhosale as chairman. Other members include Laxmi Gautam, Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik, PTI reported.

Mundhe’s reputation for honesty gives his appointment importance for students seeking government jobs. His career includes action against illegal sand mining, encroachments and misuse of public money.

He also worked on water supply problems and reduced teacher absenteeism. Such actions give aspirants reason to expect a thorough inquiry into their complaints.

However, his appointment alone did not satisfy every protester. Many insisted that the removal of Vivek Bhimanwar remained their main demand. Differences emerged when MLA Rohit Pawar suggested keeping Bhimanwar at a distance until the inquiry ended.

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Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale consulted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and returned with an assurance. Bhimanwar subsequently announced that he would remain on leave during the inquiry.

"The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. Throughout my entire life, I have always prioritised ethics. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to serve in the post until this inquiry is completed," he wrote in a social media post.

Pawar welcomed Mundhe’s inclusion but hoped the committee would have freedom to work properly. Aspirants also sought reforms, more recruitment opportunities and withdrawal of cases against protest representatives. The government promised to address several demands, including recruitment to 70,000 posts over three years.

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Mundhe’s impact will depend on the inquiry’s findings and improvements in recruitment. For now, his appointment offers hope, while students await results.

The rise of Tukaram Mundhe Tukaram Mundhe’s own journey can encourage students facing financial difficulties and repeated examination failures. Mundhe grew up in a farming family in drought-prone Tadsonna village in Beed district.

During his school years, he worked in fields and sold vegetables to support his family. He later completed a master’s degree in Political Science in Aurangabad.

After failing the UPSC examination three times, Mundhe succeeded on his fourth attempt. He secured the 20th rank in 2004 and joined the IAS in 2005.

Also Read | Tukaram Mundhe is a ‘rockstar’: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner shares NYT article

For struggling aspirants, this journey offers an example of patience, hard work and determination. His experience of hardship may also strengthen expectations that he understands their difficulties.

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Mundhe has faced 25 transfers during 21 years of service. He considers each transfer another opportunity to improve public services. His food safety work included inspections and action against businesses violating rules. His stated principles are legality, moral correctness and public interest.

In recent times, Mundhe’s food safety crusade in Maharashtra has made him viral. His reputation reached the United States, where the New York Times called him a ‘rockstar’.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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