Suryakumar has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60 in 28 innings this year. His bat has produced one hundred and nine half-centuries, with a top score of 117. The strike rate for these runs was 186.24.
Suryakumar Yadav, a star Indian batter, became the first Indian player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year on Sunday.
The batter accomplished this feat during his team's final Super 12 stage game at Melbourne Cricket Ground against Zimbabwe (MCG).
Suryakumar provided the game's perfect finishing touches to ensure that India finished their innings on a high note. He hit six fours and four sixes in his 61* off just 25 balls. He was striking at a 244.00 strike rate.
Suryakumar has 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60 in 28 innings this year. His bat has produced one hundred and nine half-centuries, with a top score of 117. The strike rate for these runs was 186.24.
In T20I history, Suryakumar is just the second player to reach 1,000 runs in a single year.
In 2021, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66. Rizwan scored a century and 12 half-centuries that year, with the score of 104* (not out).
With regard to India vs. Zimbabwe, Men in Blue chose to bat first and scored 186/5 in their 20 overs.
A 60 run partnership between KL Rahul (51) and Virat Kohli (26) for the second wicket was broken by Sean Williams (2/9). Suryakumar Yadav (61*), however, made sure that everything went smoothly for the Men in Blue.
