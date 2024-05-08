The new posters of the upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have been released today i.e. on May 8. The posters were shared by Dharma Productions and the lead actors. The film revolves around the imperfectly perfect partnership between the cricket-loving couple. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Taking to X, the Dharma Movies wrote, “Get ready to be stumped by an imperfectly perfect partnership." The film produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta was earlier slated to release in April. The film will now be released on May 31, 2024. The film which talks about the couple's love for cricket is releasing just a day before the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to kickstart on June 1 in the United States.

This is director Sharan Sharma's second film with Janhvi Kapoor after his debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.' The upcoming film is also the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao after their successful stint in 'Roohi.'

Netizens commented on the post and said, “2024 Raj's year"

Some other user wrote, “Can't Wait" while some other called it "Superb"

Meanwhile, Kapoor will also be seen in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Apart from this, she is set to star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Varun Dhawan and 'RC16' alongside Ram Charan. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of the biopic 'Srikanth,' which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, set to hit theatres on May 10, 2024.

Additionally, Rao has an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

(With inputs from ANI)

