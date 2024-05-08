'Mr & Mrs Mahi': New poster launched for Bollywood cricket love story starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor
The new posters of the upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have been released today i.e. on May 8. The posters were shared by Dharma Productions and the lead actors. The film revolves around the imperfectly perfect partnership between the cricket-loving couple. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.