MRF Ltd net profit surges 361% to 571.9 crore in Q2

Mumbai: MRF Ltd on Friday reported a 361% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹571.9 crore for the second quarter of FY24 from ₹123.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure missed Bloomberg analysts' estimate of ₹587.8 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenue rose by 6% to ₹6,087.56 crore during the quarter from ₹5,719 crore last year. The board of directors also declared an Interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share.

Check back soon for more updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.