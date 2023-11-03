Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  MRF Ltd net profit surges 361% to 571.9 crore in Q2

MRF Ltd net profit surges 361% to 571.9 crore in Q2

Mayur Bhalerao

  • Revenue rose by 6% to 6,087.56 crore during the quarter from 5,719 crore last year

The profit figure missed Bloomberg analysts' estimate of 587.8 crore (Photo: Mint)

Mumbai: MRF Ltd on Friday reported a 361% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to 571.9 crore for the second quarter of FY24 from 123.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure missed Bloomberg analysts' estimate of 587.8 crore.

Revenue rose by 6% to 6,087.56 crore during the quarter from 5,719 crore last year. The board of directors also declared an Interim dividend of 3 per equity share.

Check back soon for more updates.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 01:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.