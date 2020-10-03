Home >News >India >MRI scan at 50: 'Cheapest' diagnostic facility to start functioning from Dec
Diagnostic machines worth 6 crore were donated to the hospital - Representative image (REUTERS)

1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2020, 10:18 PM IST PTI

  • For others, an MRI scan will cost 800
  • A committee of doctors has been set up to decide who needs concession

The country's "cheapest" diagnostic facility will start functioning at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in December and an MRI here will cost just 50, according to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

A dialysis centre is also being set up at Guru Harkrishan Hospital on the gurdwara premises. It will start functioning next week. A dialysis procedure will cost only 600, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Diagnostic machines worth 6 crore were donated to the hospital. These include four machines for dialysis, and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI, he said.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services will be available for the needy for just 50. For others, an MRI scan will cost 800. A committee of doctors has been set up to decide who needs concession, Sirsa said.

In private laboratories, an MRI costs at least 2,500.

People from lower income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just 150.

The machines are being installed and the diagnostic centre will be operational in the first week of December. These will be the most affordable diagnostic services in the country, Sirsa said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

