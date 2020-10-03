MRI scan at 50: 'Cheapest' diagnostic facility to start functioning from Dec

The country's "cheapest" diagnostic facility will start functioning at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in December and an MRI here will cost just ₹50, according to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The country's "cheapest" diagnostic facility will start functioning at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in December and an MRI here will cost just ₹50, according to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

A dialysis centre is also being set up at Guru Harkrishan Hospital on the gurdwara premises. It will start functioning next week. A dialysis procedure will cost only ₹600, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

A dialysis centre is also being set up at Guru Harkrishan Hospital on the gurdwara premises. It will start functioning next week. A dialysis procedure will cost only ₹600, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Diagnostic machines worth ₹6 crore were donated to the hospital. These include four machines for dialysis, and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI, he said.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services will be available for the needy for just ₹50. For others, an MRI scan will cost ₹800. A committee of doctors has been set up to decide who needs concession, Sirsa said.

In private laboratories, an MRI costs at least ₹2,500.

People from lower income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just ₹150.

The machines are being installed and the diagnostic centre will be operational in the first week of December. These will be the most affordable diagnostic services in the country, Sirsa said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.