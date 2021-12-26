Pointing towards the notion that mRNA vaccine boosters will help curb rising Omicron cases in India, Executive Chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has said that the notion is incorrect. The Biocon chief went on to add that she knows around 25 people who have been tested Covid-19 positive despite being jabbed with mRNA booster shots. The proud recipient of Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan tweeted about her view in regard to mRNA vaccine boosters today and urged people to accept that Omicron virus doesn’t respect passports or protocols.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw made her views public from her official twitter handle citing, "Unfortunately, this notion that mRNA boosters prevent omicron infections is incorrect. I know at least 25 folk who tested positive at Indian airports who were jabbed with mRNA boosters a month or two ago. Let’s accept the omicron variant does not respect passports or protocols!"

See Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweet below:

Amid rising cases of Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday announced Covid booster shots for senior citizens and frontline staffs. As BioNTech and Moderna has the technology to develop mRNA vaccine boosters, Biocon chief has tried to caution that having mRNA vaccine booster shot doesn't mean you are immune from Omicron infection as the new Covid variant doesn't respect any protocol.

