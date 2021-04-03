MS Bhatia is new DG of Employee State Insurance Corp

New Delhi: The union government has appointed M.S. Bhatia, senior IAS officer, as the new director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation.

Bhatia is a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre. The position of the director general was vacant for more than a year, and a senior official of the labour ministry was given additional responsibility to manage ESIC.

Earlier, Bhatia has worked as the additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs of the union finance ministry. He has also served as the principal secretary in the Department of Labour & Employment and Women & Child Development in Jharkhand.

Bhatia, holds an M.Phil. in Defence and Strategic Studies from the Madras University, Masters degree in Business Administration from FMS, Delhi University and a Masters in international development from Harvard University.

ESIC is an autonomous social security body under the labour ministry and offers services, including healthcare facility from primary to tertiary care and unemployment benefits, largely to industrial workers who are its subscribers. It currently has over 34 million insured persons or industrial workers as its subscribers.

