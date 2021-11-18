MS Dhoni enjoys tea with pet macaw 'Honey', Sakshi shares images. See post

MS Dhoni enjoys tea with pet macaw 'Honey', Sakshi shares images. See post1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
- Pictures of former Indian cricket team captain emerge, fans rejoice seeing him unwind with family, pets
Pictures of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni emerged on instagram on Thursday, where he is seen unwinding and enjoying time with his family.
The pictures were widely shared online and his fans are extremely happy.
Sakshi Singh Dhoni, his wife, has shared these photos of the cricket star on Instagram, that are just a joy to behold.
Dhoni's fondness for animals is well known. He has four dogs named Sam, Lilly, Zoya, and Gabbar, a horse named Chetak and also a pony. And it seems that the Dhoni household has another pet - a cute and vibrant macaw.
In the photos shared on Instagram, Dhoni can be seen drinking tea with his 'Honey,' who happens to be his pet macaw. These birds are brightly coloured and have long tails. Dhoni can be seen having his tea with his unique pet perching comfortably on his shoulder.
Captioning these couple of photos, Sakshi wrote, ‘“Mahi" and his “Honey"!’
