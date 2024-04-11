MS Dhoni's former business partner Mihit Diwakar arrested for misusing 'Thala's' name. Details here
Diwakar's arrest arrived came in response to alleged reports of unauthorized use of Dhoni's name for establishing cricket academies.
Months after former business partner Mihit Diwakar filed a defamation case against India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they were arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody by the Jaipur police, reported NDTV.
