India/  MS Dhoni's former business partner Mihit Diwakar arrested for misusing 'Thala's' name. Details here

MS Dhoni's former business partner Mihit Diwakar arrested for misusing 'Thala's' name. Details here

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Diwakar's arrest arrived came in response to alleged reports of unauthorized use of Dhoni's name for establishing cricket academies.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni arrives to bat during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders' in the Indian Premier League 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Months after former business partner Mihit Diwakar filed a defamation case against India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they were arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody by the Jaipur police, reported NDTV.

Earlier, Dhoni had complained to Diwakar – director of Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, alongside his wife Soumya Das.

Diwakar's arrest came in response to alleged reports of unauthorized use of Dhoni's name to establish cricket academies. Despite revocation of authority by Dhoni, the Aarka Sports director opened, and used Dhoni's name.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni sued for defamation by former business partners in Delhi HC

The accused has also been charged with taking money for MS Dhoni Cricket and Sports Academies, which led to purported fraud of over 15 crore.

According to the report, Diwakar's Aarka Sports was to share profits in the ratio mentioned in the agreement, and along with paying the franchise fee, he violated all the terms and conditions.

In the complaint, Dhoni alleged that Diwakar was set up by the partners without his knowledge, adding that the authority letter provided by Dhoni to the partners was revoked on 15 August 2021.

Aarka Sports Management continued setting up cricket academies and sports complexes in Dhoni's name, even after revoking the authority letter. Also, Diwakar did not share any amount or information with Dhoni, NDTV quoted the lawyer as saying.

The Indian Cricket legend had filed a case under Sections 406, 420,467,468,471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at District Court Ranchi against Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.

Earlier in January, Mihit Diwakar along with his wife Soumya Das filed a request for a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, social media platforms, and media houses.

In return, Dhoni recently filed a criminal case against Diwakar and Das claiming that they duped him of around 16 crore by not honoring a contract to establish cricket academies, reported PTI.

With agency inputs.

