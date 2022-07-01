Cricketers, especially someone on par with legendary ones like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are known for getting their treatment from celebrated doctors. Forget about India, they often go abroad for their treatment.

Most recently, KL Rahul will likely receive treatment in Germany after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to send him abroad for medical attention. The 30-year-old will miss India's journey to England due to a recurring groyne issue.

However, MSD - being MSD - has always been unconventional in terms of his choices. While his odd choices on field often helped India win various matches, he has taken a different path for the treatment of his knee this time.

As per a fan’s post that is doing rounds on social media, MS Dhoni is getting his knee treatment from a village doctor in Ranchi. The doctor apparently sits under a tree and practises traditional medicine.