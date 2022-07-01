MS Dhoni gets knee treatment; you won’t believe from whom1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 07:04 PM IST
MS Dhoni - being himself - has always been unconventional in terms of his choices.
MS Dhoni - being himself - has always been unconventional in terms of his choices.
Listen to this article
Cricketers, especially someone on par with legendary ones like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are known for getting their treatment from celebrated doctors. Forget about India, they often go abroad for their treatment.