Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  MS Dhoni gets knee treatment; you won’t believe from whom

MS Dhoni gets knee treatment; you won’t believe from whom

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni being welcomed on his arrival after winning IPL 2018, at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.
1 min read . 07:04 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

MS Dhoni - being himself - has always been unconventional in terms of his choices.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cricketers, especially someone on par with legendary ones like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are known for getting their treatment from celebrated doctors. Forget about India, they often go abroad for their treatment.

Cricketers, especially someone on par with legendary ones like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are known for getting their treatment from celebrated doctors. Forget about India, they often go abroad for their treatment.

Most recently, KL Rahul will likely receive treatment in Germany after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to send him abroad for medical attention. The 30-year-old will miss India's journey to England due to a recurring groyne issue.

Most recently, KL Rahul will likely receive treatment in Germany after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to send him abroad for medical attention. The 30-year-old will miss India's journey to England due to a recurring groyne issue.

However, MSD - being MSD - has always been unconventional in terms of his choices. While his odd choices on field often helped India win various matches, he has taken a different path for the treatment of his knee this time.

However, MSD - being MSD - has always been unconventional in terms of his choices. While his odd choices on field often helped India win various matches, he has taken a different path for the treatment of his knee this time.

As per a fan’s post that is doing rounds on social media, MS Dhoni is getting his knee treatment from a village doctor in Ranchi. The doctor apparently sits under a tree and practises traditional medicine.

As per a fan’s post that is doing rounds on social media, MS Dhoni is getting his knee treatment from a village doctor in Ranchi. The doctor apparently sits under a tree and practises traditional medicine.