MS Dhoni invited for Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya after Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Senior RSS functionary Dhananjay Singh on Monday handed over the invitation to Mahendra Singh Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi. BJP organising secretary Karmaveer Singh was also present on the occasion
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January.
