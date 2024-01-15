Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior RSS functionary Dhananjay Singh on Monday handed over the invitation to Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi. BJP organising secretary Karmaveer Singh was also present on the occasion.

Singh told PTI: "We handed over the invitation card to him (Dhoni) on behalf of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh said that Dhoni and his family members expressed their happiness after receiving the invitation.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are the other two notable cricketers who have received the invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

"As many as 16 distinguished personalities including senior BJP leader and Padma Bhusan Karia Munda, Padma Shri Mukund Nayak, Padma Shri archer Deepika Kumari, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto have been invited for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh added that 69 people from the sage fraternity from Jharkhand have also been invited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on the day.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal during his Jharkhand visit on January 10 had said that around 7,000 people, including approximately 100 representatives from abroad, will attend the ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other important celebrities who received the invitation include Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Manmohan Singh, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash, Arun Govil, etc.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

*With Agency Inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!