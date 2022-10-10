MS Dhoni launches Made-in-India camera drone 'Droni'

"Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless, and high quality from tech and builds standpoint. By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone, and drone-based solutions," Jayaprakash further stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}