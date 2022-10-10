MS Dhoni launches Made-in-India camera drone 'Droni'

Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, a company that has attempted to offer drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services.
Indian cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday launched a 'made-in-India camera drone' named 'Droni' with advanced features manufactured by Garuda Aerospace. It has ventured into the consumer drone market with 'Droni', according to the news agency ANI.
The event in Chennai also witnessed the launch of a new 'Kisan Drone' that is aimed at the agriculture sector, particularly in spraying applications. This battery-powered drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day, as per ANI reports.
Speaking at the event, Dhoni recalled that he had taken a keen interest in agriculture during the COVID-19 lockdown. He also emphasized on the role of drones for agriculturalists.
In an official statement, the company's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash said that the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022.
"Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless, and high quality from tech and builds standpoint. By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone, and drone-based solutions," Jayaprakash further stated.
Meanwhile, the President of the Indian Drone Association and Former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, Anand Kumar Das also said that the platform will play a significant role in promoting the drone industry and fostering growth, ANI reported.
"I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and happy to organize the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace," he added.
The Global Drone Expo in Chennai witnessed 1,500 participants from 14 international drone companies and representatives from over 28 states and union territories which attracted investors, youth, and stakeholders and outlined a path forward for the drone industry.
