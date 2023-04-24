They are trying to give me farewell…: MS Dhoni's latest remark sparks IPL retirement buzz2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM IST
- I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd, said Mahendra Singh Dhoni
In unprecedented scenes, the iconic Eden Gardens turned yellow in a tribute to talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who probably played his last match at the iconic venue, as he led Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The spectators who packed the stadium and turned the stadium into a sea of yellow in support of Dhoni.
