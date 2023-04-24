In unprecedented scenes, the iconic Eden Gardens turned yellow in a tribute to talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who probably played his last match at the iconic venue, as he led Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders . The spectators who packed the stadium and turned the stadium into a sea of yellow in support of Dhoni.

"I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job at Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there," Dhoni said at the toss, overwhelmed by the response. At the commentary, Ravi Shastri also endorsed the view, saying: "It's the sea of yellow in Eden, tribute to one man. He's the King of East, it's MS Dhoni."

There was, however, no official word from CSK that Dhoni was playing his last season for the franchise but the 41-year-old has hinted few days back that he is in the last phase of his career.

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," Dhoni kept it open-ended even as he took a picture with all groundsmen, one last time.

Having first stepped on this iconic ground as a teenager, who played Ranji Trophy for Bihar, Kolkata's favourite son-in-law has a manic fan base as one saw Eden Gardens filled with yellow jersey, anticipating that they might not see the special man again. Dhoni finally made a grand entry after the dismissal of Rahane with two balls left in CSK's innings.

All the fans greeted him by flashing their mobile phone cameras as he remained unbeaten on two from three balls.

Dhoni was all praise for his bowlers as they executed the plans well despite boundary being short on one side.

"Fast bowlers are doing their job, so are spinners in the middle. The wicket was short on one side so we needed to get early wickets and keep the pressure. They have plenty of power hitters, so we had to give the respect to the opposition."

