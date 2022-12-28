Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to become football World Cup champions after 36 years has sent a gift for Ziva Singh Dhoni, the seven-year-old daughter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ziva Singh Dhoni shared the news of receiving the signed jersey by Lionel Messi on her official Instagram account.

The caption of the post reads, "Like father, like daughter! " #commonlove #merrychristmas." Mahendra Singh Dhoni also owns a football team in the high-profile Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC. Since being shared, the post has amassed over nearly 2.25 lakh likes.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will return to Paris St Germain at the beginning of January, the Ligue 1 club's manager Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday.

The Argentine forward, seven-times Ballon D'Or winner, scored two goals to lead his country to victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final nine days ago.

The 35-year-old Messi will miss PSG's home league game against Strasbourg on Wednesday and the trip to Lens on Sunday.

"He (Messi) had to return to Argentina for the celebrations, the receptions and we decided that he was going to be off until the 1st of January," Galtier told reporters.

"And so he will come and join us, either on the 2nd or the 3rd, to be able to resume competition with us, when he will have had between 13 and 14 days of recovery."

*With inputs from agencies