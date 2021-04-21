Former India cricketer MS Dhoni 's parents have tested positive for Covid-19. Dhoni's parents have been admitted to Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi.

Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The side is playing its matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the completion of their next two games, the side will move to Delhi for the next leg of the tournament.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29 with some exemptions.

During the lockdown, essential services will continue. Religious places will remain open but a gathering of devotees will not be allowed. According to the state government's order, agricultural, construction, industrial, and mining activities will be permitted during the lockdown.

India on Wednesday reported a total of 2,95,041 fresh infections in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark.

