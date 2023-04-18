MS Dhoni’s rare blunder could have cost CSK the match against RCB; watch2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM IST
RCB could have been in an even worse position had it not been for an unusual slip-up by CSK skipper MS Dhoni behind the wickets.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an impeccable record of his wicket-keeping abilities. On a cricketing field, MSD just can’t go wrong in anything. But, there was a rare slip in the RCB vs CSK match that could have cost Chennai the match.
