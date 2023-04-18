Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  MS Dhoni’s rare blunder could have cost CSK the match against RCB; watch

MS Dhoni’s rare blunder could have cost CSK the match against RCB; watch

2 min read . 11:41 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin gesture during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

RCB could have been in an even worse position had it not been for an unusual slip-up by CSK skipper MS Dhoni behind the wickets.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an impeccable record of his wicket-keeping abilities. On a cricketing field, MSD just can’t go wrong in anything. But, there was a rare slip in the RCB vs CSK match that could have cost Chennai the match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) narrowly defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in Bengaluru on April 17. Despite being put in to bat, CSK put up a mammoth 226/6 in 20 overs, thanks to some explosive hitting from their top order.

In response, RCB's chase got off to a dreadful start as they lost skipper Virat Kohli early on. However, they were given a lifeline when Mahipal Lomror was dropped by Maheesh Theekshana in the same over. Unfortunately for Lomror, he failed to make the most of the second chance and was dismissed for a duck in the next over.

Things could have been even worse for RCB if it wasn't for a rare error from CSK skipper MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Dhoni failed to collect a simple caught-behind chance, handing Faf du Plessis a reprieve when he was on zero. The mistake proved costly for CSK as du Plessis went on to score 62 off just 33 balls, with the help of five fours and four sixes.

Things could have been even worse for RCB if it wasn't for a rare error from CSK skipper MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Dhoni failed to collect a simple caught-behind chance, handing Faf du Plessis a reprieve when he was on zero. The mistake proved costly for CSK as du Plessis went on to score 62 off just 33 balls, with the help of five fours and four sixes.

Despite losing du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, RCB looked to be cruising towards victory with a solid middle-order partnership. However, they ultimately fell short of the target, managing 218/8 in their 20 overs.

CSK's dodgy fielding will be a concern for the team, as they dropped several catches throughout the match. However, their victory will give them some much-needed confidence going forward in the tournament.

CSK's dodgy fielding will be a concern for the team, as they dropped several catches throughout the match. However, their victory will give them some much-needed confidence going forward in the tournament.

The IPL 2023 tournament is now heating up, with several teams vying for a place in the playoffs. It remains to be seen which team will come out on top, but one thing is for sure - there will be plenty of exciting cricket to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
