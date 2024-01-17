MS Dhoni sued for defamation by former business partners in Delhi HC
Former business partners of MS Dhoni have filed a defamation case against him in the Delhi High Court, seeking a permanent injunction and damages. Dhoni had previously filed a criminal case against the partners for allegedly duping him of ₹16 crore.
Two former business partners of former Team India cricket captain MS Dhoni have filed a defamation case against the cricketer in the Delhi High Court. The plea is listed for hearing on January 18 before Justice Prathiba M Singh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message