MS Dhoni sued for defamation by former business partners in Delhi HC

Two former business partners of former Team India cricket captain MS Dhoni have filed a defamation case against the cricketer in the Delhi High Court. The plea is listed for hearing on January 18 before Justice Prathiba M Singh.

Plaintiffs and former business partners Mihit Diwakar along with his wife Soumya Das filed a request for a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, social media platforms, and media houses.

They asked the high court to prevent them from creating, disseminating, or publishing statements that are malicious, defamatory, or ex facie false about them, as per PTI reports.

According to the plaint, the defendants are prohibited from harming the plaintiffs' reputation in connection with Dhoni's fictitious claims about alleged illicit gains of ₹15 crores from him and contract violations from 2017.

Dhoni recently filed a criminal case against Diwakar and Das claiming that they duped him of around ₹16 crore by not honoring a contract to establish cricket academies, his lawyer said.

A lower court in Ranchi has received the case, which is directed at two directors of the sports management firm Aarka Sports, PTI reported.

Dhoni's representatives said they have filed a criminal case on behalf of the cricketer in a competent court in Ranchi against Aarka Sports directors Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2017, to open cricket academies across the world in the cricketer's name, Diwakar had reportedly signed a deal with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, Diwakar allegedly did not stick to the conditions mentioned in the agreement, which also included the opening of a cricket academy, according to the complaint.

As per the agreement, Aarka Sports was liable to pay the franchise fee and share profits in the ratio mentioned, but they did not follow all the terms and conditions in the agreement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni stated in the complaint.

Following this, on August 15, 2021, the cricketer withdrew the authorization letter for Aarka Sports and sent several legal notices to the firm.

(With PTI inputs)

