MS Dhoni takes to social media to announce ‘exciting news’ tomorrow

Former India Men's cricket team captain and wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday took to social media to announce that he will come on alive session on Sunday 25 September to share ‘exciting news’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former India Men's cricket team captain and wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday took to social media to announce that he will come on alive session on Sunday 25 September to share ‘exciting news’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former India Men's cricket team captain and wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday took to social media to announce that he will come on alive session on Sunday 25 September to share ‘exciting news’.
“I’ll be sharing some exciting news with you all on 25th September at 2PM. Hope to see you all there!", Dhoni captioned his post.
“I’ll be sharing some exciting news with you all on 25th September at 2PM. Hope to see you all there!", Dhoni captioned his post.
The internationally famed cricketer had announcement his retirement from international cricket in 2020. However, Dhoni still remains the captain of the Indian Premiere League franchise Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni during his reign as the Indian cricket team captain was known for his extraordinary and unique skills, especially his helicopter shot technique. During his time as captain, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty 20, 2011 ICC Cricket World cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
The internationally famed cricketer had announcement his retirement from international cricket in 2020. However, Dhoni still remains the captain of the Indian Premiere League franchise Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni during his reign as the Indian cricket team captain was known for his extraordinary and unique skills, especially his helicopter shot technique. During his time as captain, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty 20, 2011 ICC Cricket World cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
MS Dhoni also is known for his luxurious vehicular fleet. His garage boasts of cars and bikes collection that range from vintage to luxury, Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra to name a few.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
MS Dhoni also is known for his luxurious vehicular fleet. His garage boasts of cars and bikes collection that range from vintage to luxury, Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra to name a few.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, one of the most successful cricketer has also featured in the list of the richest sportsperson in the world. After retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni stepped into a new career by investing in various industries such as clothing, liquor, and agriculture. His latest investment is in the drone company Garuda Aerospace.
Notably, one of the most successful cricketer has also featured in the list of the richest sportsperson in the world. After retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni stepped into a new career by investing in various industries such as clothing, liquor, and agriculture. His latest investment is in the drone company Garuda Aerospace.
As per Caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth as of now in 2022, stands at $113 million ( ₹846 crore). It says that MS Dhoni's monthly income and salary are at ₹4 crore, and his yearly income is around ₹50 crore. His IPL salary is about ₹12 crore.
As per Caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth as of now in 2022, stands at $113 million ( ₹846 crore). It says that MS Dhoni's monthly income and salary are at ₹4 crore, and his yearly income is around ₹50 crore. His IPL salary is about ₹12 crore.
Further reports also suggested the net worth of Dhoni is reportedly between ₹800-860 crore. His net worth stood at ₹819 crore, as per a 2021 report from WION.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further reports also suggested the net worth of Dhoni is reportedly between ₹800-860 crore. His net worth stood at ₹819 crore, as per a 2021 report from WION.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The cricketer has also made certain valuable investments which also include Cars24. Other companies include Khatabook in 2020, food and beverage firm 7InkBrews, home interior firm HomeLane, Ranchi hotel by the name of Hotel Mahi Residency and SportsFit chain of 200 gyms.
The cricketer has also made certain valuable investments which also include Cars24. Other companies include Khatabook in 2020, food and beverage firm 7InkBrews, home interior firm HomeLane, Ranchi hotel by the name of Hotel Mahi Residency and SportsFit chain of 200 gyms.