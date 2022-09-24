MS Dhoni takes to social media to announce ‘exciting news’ tomorrow

The internationally famed cricketer had announcement his retirement from international cricket in 2020. However, Dhoni still remains the captain of the Indian Premiere League franchise Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni during his reign as the Indian cricket team captain was known for his extraordinary and unique skills, especially his helicopter shot technique. During his time as captain, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty 20, 2011 ICC Cricket World cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.