MSBTE Results 2022: Summer Diploma marks declared; How to check and download

MSBTE Results 2022: Summer Diploma marks declared; How to check and download1 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- The exams for the Summer Diploma were held for the second, fourth and sixth semester.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has released the results for Summer Diploma Result and the same can be checked at the official website msbte.org.in. To download, the students will have to use their login credentials on the website.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has released the results for Summer Diploma Result and the same can be checked at the official website msbte.org.in. To download, the students will have to use their login credentials on the website.
The exams for the Summer Diploma were held for the second, fourth and sixth semester. The MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 was conducted from 8 June to June 30. This exam is conducted for students who want to secure admissions in various engineering colleges and pharmacy programs
The exams for the Summer Diploma were held for the second, fourth and sixth semester. The MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 was conducted from 8 June to June 30. This exam is conducted for students who want to secure admissions in various engineering colleges and pharmacy programs
Visit the official website – msbte.org.in
Visit the official website – msbte.org.in
Then click on the link which says MSBTE Summer Diploma Result
Then click on the link which says MSBTE Summer Diploma Result
A new page will open
A new page will open
Then enter your details
Then enter your details
Submit
Submit
Download and keep a copy
Download and keep a copy
Candidates must keep a copy for their reference. For all latest updates, keep checking the website
Candidates must keep a copy for their reference. For all latest updates, keep checking the website
Keep it for future reference
Keep it for future reference