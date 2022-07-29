Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  MSBTE Results 2022: Summer Diploma marks declared; How to check and download

MSBTE Results 2022: Summer Diploma marks declared; How to check and download

This exam is conducted for students who want to secure admissions in various engineering colleges and pharmacy programs
1 min read . 05:17 PM ISTLivemint

  • The exams for the Summer Diploma were held for the second, fourth and sixth semester.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has released the results for Summer Diploma Result and the same can be checked at the official website msbte.org.in. To download, the students will have to use their login credentials on the website. 

The exams for the Summer Diploma were held for the second, fourth and sixth semester. The MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 was conducted from 8 June to June 30. This exam is conducted for students who want to secure admissions in various engineering colleges and pharmacy programs

Here is how to download the results: 

Visit the official website – msbte.org.in

Then click on the link which says MSBTE Summer Diploma Result

A new page will open

Then enter your details

Submit

Download and keep a copy

Candidates must keep a copy for their reference. For all latest updates, keep checking the website

Keep it for future reference

