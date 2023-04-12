MSC Bank scam case: ED files chargesheet; Ajit Pawar, wife Sunetra not named

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a chargesheet against the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank and has excluded NCP leader and Maharashtra's former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar's names from the charge sheet.

MSC bank scam case | Enforcement Directorate has submitted a chargesheet in the case, in which it has named a company linked to former Maharashtra Deputy CM & NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife, while Pawar and his wife have not been named in the chargesheet. The ED had attached… — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Moreover, the ED had attached properties including land, building and machinery of Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Mill worth ₹65 crore in July 2021 in this case. The matter is listed for hearing on April 19.

The ED announced in July 2021 that it had seized assets worth more than ₹65 crore, including land, buildings, and machinery from Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Mill in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The seizure was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, as part of an investigation into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

The assets, which were registered under Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd and leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, were seized by the ED as part of the investigation.

During its investigation, the ED discovered that Sparkling Soil Pvt Ltd, a company associated with Ajit Pawar, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and his wife Sunetra Pawar, held a significant majority of shares in Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills.