MSC Bank scam case: ED files chargesheet; Ajit Pawar, wife Sunetra not named

MSC Bank scam case: ED files chargesheet; Ajit Pawar, wife Sunetra not named1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:46 AM IST
- The seizure was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, as part of an investigation into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a chargesheet against the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank and has excluded NCP leader and Maharashtra's former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar's names from the charge sheet.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×