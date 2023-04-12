Home / News / India /  MSC Bank scam case: ED files chargesheet; Ajit Pawar, wife Sunetra not named
MSC Bank scam case: ED files chargesheet; Ajit Pawar, wife Sunetra not named

1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint
Navi Mumbai...2nd Febraury 2011... Dy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar & PWD minister Chaggan Bhujbal during inaguration of new market and waste recycling plant in APMC, vashi, Navi Mumbai - Photo Bachchan KumarPremium
Navi Mumbai...2nd Febraury 2011... Dy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar & PWD minister Chaggan Bhujbal during inaguration of new market and waste recycling plant in APMC, vashi, Navi Mumbai - Photo Bachchan Kumar

  • The seizure was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, as part of an investigation into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a chargesheet against the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank and has excluded NCP leader and Maharashtra's former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar's names from the charge sheet.

Moreover, the ED had attached properties including land, building and machinery of Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Mill worth 65 crore in July 2021 in this case. The matter is listed for hearing on April 19.

The ED announced in July 2021 that it had seized assets worth more than 65 crore, including land, buildings, and machinery from Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Mill in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The seizure was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, as part of an investigation into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

The assets, which were registered under Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd and leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, were seized by the ED as part of the investigation.

During its investigation, the ED discovered that Sparkling Soil Pvt Ltd, a company associated with Ajit Pawar, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and his wife Sunetra Pawar, held a significant majority of shares in Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills.

 

 

