24 Jun 2022, 09:00 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has attached over 200 acres of land and other assets worth a total ₹78.38 crore of a Jalna-based sugar mill linked to Shiv Sena leader and former party MLA Arjun Khotkar in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam-linked money laundering probe.