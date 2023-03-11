MSCI ESG raters flag governance risks at embattled Adani Group

MSCI ESG raters flag governance risks at embattled Adani Group5 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:56 AM IST
MSCI ESG Research said on Friday it recently changed some of its environmental, social and governance assessments of Adani Group entities, after the Indian conglomerate was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.
