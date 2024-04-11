MSCI, LSE Group among 11 cos seeking ESG rating provider registration
The move to regulate ESG rating firms came after concerns were raised around the lack of transparency in rating methodologies, leading to inconsistent ESG ratings for the same company across different rating providers.
Mumbai: New York-based index provider MSCI and financial services giant London Stock Exchange Group are among 11 companies that have applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to become ESG (environmental, social, governance) rating providers in the world's fastest-growing major economy.