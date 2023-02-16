MSCI postpones implementation of updates for two Adani Group firms
- Adani-Hindenburg row: MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes starting from February 2023
Index provider MSCI said it will postpone implementation of updates to the Foreign Inclusion Factors for two of Adani Group companies--Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May index review.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×