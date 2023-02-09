MSCI reviews free float status of some Adani Group securities
- MSCI said it will continue to monitor publicly available information that may impact the eligibility of the relevant securities or estimates of their free float
Financial index provider MSCI on Thursday said that it is reviewing the free float status of some Adani Group securities after market participants flagged concerns over eligibility of some of the group firms' securities for its indexes.
