MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:52 AM IST
MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it is seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and is aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research.
