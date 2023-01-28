Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

1 min read . 10:52 AM ISTReuters
Adani Group's debt accounts for 0.5% of total loans across the Indian banking sector

MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it is seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and is aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it is seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and is aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The U.S. short-seller said on Wednesday it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt, leading to a massive sell-off of India-listed shares of the conglomerate's companies.

The U.S. short-seller said on Wednesday it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt, leading to a massive sell-off of India-listed shares of the conglomerate's companies.

"MSCI is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation and the factors that may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes," it said in a statement.

"MSCI is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation and the factors that may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes," it said in a statement.

All Adani group stocks barring Adani Wilmar are in the MSCI Global Standard Index and also FTSE Indices. Adani Ent, Adani Ports, Adani Trans, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, ACC, Ambuja & Adani Green are present in MSCI Standard Index & FTSE World Indices

All Adani group stocks barring Adani Wilmar are in the MSCI Global Standard Index and also FTSE Indices. Adani Ent, Adani Ports, Adani Trans, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, ACC, Ambuja & Adani Green are present in MSCI Standard Index & FTSE World Indices

The statement claims MSCI will decide on the treatment of Adani stocks indices after receiving feedback and consultation.

The statement claims MSCI will decide on the treatment of Adani stocks indices after receiving feedback and consultation.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP