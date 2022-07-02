Centre extends DBT benefit to National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 09:38 PM IST
- Previously, companies used to pay apprentices the entire amount and then seek reimbursement from the government.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) announced on Saturday that National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) will be a part of Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) scheme, providing direct government benefits to all apprentices.