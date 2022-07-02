Centre extends DBT benefit to National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

To skill, reskill and upskill young India, increase per capita economic production, and support national missions, it is imperative to turn apprenticeship into a participatory movement. It not only exposes candidates to real-time industrial environments but allows them the opportunity to contribute to the economy even during training. It also gives a boost to the Skill India Mission by creating sustainable skill development strategies in association with the government, businesses, and educational systems. MSDE’s objective is to give further boost to youth’s employability through such sustainable model of skill development and help realize Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}