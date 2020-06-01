MSME definition revised, now medium firms are those with 250 cr turnover

It was also decided to further increase the limit for medium manufacturing and service units. Now it will be ₹50 crore of investment and ₹250 crore of turnover. It has also been decided that the turnover with respect to exports will not be counted in the limits of turnover for any category of MSME units whether micro, small or medium. This is yet another step towards ease of doing business. This will help in attracting investments and creating more jobs in the MSME sector.