MSME insolvency gets pre-packaged resolution route

“Getting the resolution plan accepted by the lenders is a process in itself as this requires the creditors to come together and approve a resolution plan. Quick resolution-oriented decision making by lenders will be key. Secondly, the process of getting the resolution plan approved from NCLT is saddled with the risk of getting embroiled in litigation. It is imperative that courts do not allow frivolous litigation on issues that are well-settled under the law —for example, the right of dissenting shareholders, and right of operational creditors including statutory dues—so long as the same is taken care of as part of the resolution plan," Shaw of DSK Legal added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}