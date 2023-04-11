MSME loan defaults: Micro units turn NPAs under govt's ECLGS scheme3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
- ECLGS provided 100% guarantee coverage by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) to banks and other lenders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The micro-enterprise segment in the country is facing significant distress, as indicated by the fact that 17.27 lakh units, which had availed credit under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), have turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 24, 2023.
