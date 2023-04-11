MSME loan defaults: Micro units turn NPAs under govt's ECLGS scheme

In addition, data indicate that a significant majority of guarantees issued under the ECLGS were for loan amounts up to ₹10 lakh. Specifically, 2.13 lakh guarantees were issued for loans between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, and 2.67 lakh guarantees were issued for loans between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. Guarantees for loan amounts exceeding ₹1 crore were relatively fewer, with only 38,907 guarantees issued for loans over ₹1 crore.