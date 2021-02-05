MSME loans not exempt from CRR

In a push to ensure more credit to small businesses, RBI has exempted banks from keeping cash reserve ratio requirement against loans disbursed to the new borrowers. In its statement on development and regulatory policies, RBI said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who have not availed of any credit facility as on 1 January can be considered for this exemption. This includes all exposures up to ₹25 lakh per borrower for credit extended up to the fortnight ending October 1, 2021.

“In order to incentivise new credit flow to the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) borrowers, Scheduled Commercial Banks will be allowed to deduct credit disbursed to ‘New MSME borrowers’ from their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) for calculation of CRR," it said.

The announcement comes at a time when the Budget failed to extend the ₹3 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme for stressed MSME borrowers. The scheme is set to expire in March 2021. Under the scheme banks and non-banks have sanctioned 76.6% of the funds allocated under the scheme.

The scheme offered MSMEs and small businesses loans up to 20% of their entire credit outstanding as on February 29. Initially, the Centre put a cap that only companies with ₹100 crore turnover and ₹25 crore outstanding will be eligible but the turnover cap was removed in November 2020.

