MSME minister chairs meeting of monitoring panel under National SC-ST Hub Scheme

NEW DELHI: Union minister of MSME, Narayan Rane, chaired the fifth meeting of high-powered monitoring committee (HPMC) under National SC-ST Hub scheme. Minister of state for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, co-chaired the meeting.
“Presiding over the meeting, Rane said the objective of National SC-ST Hub is to develop a supportive ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs to achieve the mandated 4% procurement by the CPSEs from the SC/ST entrepreneurs as laid down in the Central Government Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises," the ministry of MSME said in a press release.
The minister also highlighted the significant increase in procurement from SC/ST enterprises after implementation of the scheme. “All the valuable suggestions made by the members during the meeting will be considered appropriately," he said.
The meeting was attended by the members of the HPMC which included representatives from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI), ASSOCHAM, Business Association Nagaland (BAN), M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, M/o Tribal Affairs, Niti Aayog etc.
The National SC-ST Hub has been set up to provide professional support to entrepreneurs from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes to fulfil the obligations under the Central Government Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order 2012, adopt applicable business practices and leverage the Stand-Up India initiative. The Hub was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2016
The Hub is implemented by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of MSME.
