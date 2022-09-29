MSME ministry organizes SC-ST hub conclave in Gujarat

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, said that more SC-ST entrepreneurs from Gujarat state should take benefits available under the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) scheme. “The bankers present in the audience should prioritize credit support to the SC-ST entrepreneurs so that they don’t face any difficulty in augmenting their business capacities."