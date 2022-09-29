MSME ministry organizes SC-ST hub conclave in Gujarat

The program witnessed participation of CPSEs like National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd., Food Corporation of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has organized a national SC-ST hub conclave in Gujarat on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has organized a national SC-ST hub conclave in Gujarat on Wednesday.
Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, said that more SC-ST entrepreneurs from Gujarat state should take benefits available under the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) scheme. “The bankers present in the audience should prioritize credit support to the SC-ST entrepreneurs so that they don’t face any difficulty in augmenting their business capacities."
Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, said that more SC-ST entrepreneurs from Gujarat state should take benefits available under the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) scheme. “The bankers present in the audience should prioritize credit support to the SC-ST entrepreneurs so that they don’t face any difficulty in augmenting their business capacities."
“The program witnessed participation of CPSEs like National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd., Food Corporation of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, who gave presentations on their vendor empanelment process and list of products/services to be procured," the ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The program witnessed participation of CPSEs like National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd., Food Corporation of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, who gave presentations on their vendor empanelment process and list of products/services to be procured," the ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The conclave was also attended by financial institutions such as State Bank of India and Yes Bank. “They provided details regarding various lending schemes pertaining to the MSME sector. Other Government organizations which participated in the program and presented their various schemes to assist MSMEs were GeM, KVIC, RSETI, District Industry Centre, MSME-DFO, Ahmedabad," the statement added.
The conclave was also attended by financial institutions such as State Bank of India and Yes Bank. “They provided details regarding various lending schemes pertaining to the MSME sector. Other Government organizations which participated in the program and presented their various schemes to assist MSMEs were GeM, KVIC, RSETI, District Industry Centre, MSME-DFO, Ahmedabad," the statement added.
The ministry of MSME launched the National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) scheme for an inclusive growth of the Indian economy. It is aimed at capacity enhancement and promoting entrepreneurship culture among the SC-ST population for enhancing their participation in the public procurement.
The ministry of MSME launched the National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) scheme for an inclusive growth of the Indian economy. It is aimed at capacity enhancement and promoting entrepreneurship culture among the SC-ST population for enhancing their participation in the public procurement.