The Union ministry of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) plans to triple the volume of raw materials it assists MSMEs in procuring through state-run National Small Industries Corp. (NSIC) to about 900,000 tonnes a year by fiscal year 2030 (FY30), from around 300,000 tonnes currently, as businesses grapple with supply disruptions and procurement constraints, according to two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
MSME ministry plans to triple raw material assistance for small businesses by FY30
SummaryThe government plans to raise NSIC’s raw material procurement assistance to 900,000 tonnes a year from 300,000 tonnes as supply disruptions and price volatility squeeze small businesses.
The Union ministry of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) plans to triple the volume of raw materials it assists MSMEs in procuring through state-run National Small Industries Corp. (NSIC) to about 900,000 tonnes a year by fiscal year 2030 (FY30), from around 300,000 tonnes currently, as businesses grapple with supply disruptions and procurement constraints, according to two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
About the Authors
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.