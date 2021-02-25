MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor

MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 01:19 PM IST
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress and focus on the revival of the sector, he says
The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as the growth engine of the economy and is showing signs of revival after the Covid-led degrowth in early part of the current financial year (2020-21), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.
"MSME has emerged as the growth engine of the economy with a vast network of about 6.33 crore enterprises contributing 30 per cent of our nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 48 per cent to exports," he said while addressing an event on the occasion of 185th Foundation Day Celebration of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
India, Pakistan agree to cease cross border firing1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Top Maharashtra official cites these 3 reasons behind Covid-19 resurge1 min read . 12:53 PM IST
RBI governor calls for Centre-state coordination to bring down fuel prices1 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Mumbai's Oval Maidan will be closed from tomorrow due to surge in Covid-191 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress and focus on the revival of the sector, he added.
The central bank made crucial interventions to support the economy's critical sector, he said.
Das called for increasing digital payment and digital penetration across the country.
"As digital capabilities improve and connectivity becomes omnipresent technological innovation and technology-driven revolution are poised to quickly and radically change India's economy," he said.
He said digital technology has the potential to raise the productivity of agriculture, manufacturing and businesses as well as improve the delivery of public services like healthcare and education.
Heranba IPO 6 times subscribed so far: 10 things know before investing2 min read . 12:13 PM IST
229 students, teachers test Covid positive at Maharashtra hostel, school now 'containment zone'1 min read . 10:34 AM IST
PM signals PSU assets sale2 min read . 05:48 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on bitcoins: 'I won't buy it even for $5'1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
"In the financial sector this could lead to higher financial inclusion, lesser information asymmetry and reduced credit risk," he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.