Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST ANI

The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress and focus on the revival of the sector, he says

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as the growth engine of the economy and is showing signs of revival after the Covid-led degrowth in early part of the current financial year (2020-21), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as the growth engine of the economy and is showing signs of revival after the Covid-led degrowth in early part of the current financial year (2020-21), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

"MSME has emerged as the growth engine of the economy with a vast network of about 6.33 crore enterprises contributing 30 per cent of our nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 48 per cent to exports," he said while addressing an event on the occasion of 185th Foundation Day Celebration of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India, Pakistan agree to cease cross border firing

1 min read . 01:00 PM IST

Top Maharashtra official cites these 3 reasons behind Covid-19 resurge

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST

Delhi, J&K lead Phase 1 vaccine effort, second-dose turnout lower-than-expected

3 min read . 12:50 PM IST

RBI governor calls for Centre-state coordination to bring down fuel prices

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST

"MSME has emerged as the growth engine of the economy with a vast network of about 6.33 crore enterprises contributing 30 per cent of our nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 48 per cent to exports," he said while addressing an event on the occasion of 185th Foundation Day Celebration of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India, Pakistan agree to cease cross border firing

1 min read . 01:00 PM IST

Top Maharashtra official cites these 3 reasons behind Covid-19 resurge

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST

Delhi, J&K lead Phase 1 vaccine effort, second-dose turnout lower-than-expected

3 min read . 12:50 PM IST

RBI governor calls for Centre-state coordination to bring down fuel prices

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress and focus on the revival of the sector, he added.

The central bank made crucial interventions to support the economy's critical sector, he said.

Das called for increasing digital payment and digital penetration across the country.

"As digital capabilities improve and connectivity becomes omnipresent technological innovation and technology-driven revolution are poised to quickly and radically change India's economy," he said.

He said digital technology has the potential to raise the productivity of agriculture, manufacturing and businesses as well as improve the delivery of public services like healthcare and education.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"In the financial sector this could lead to higher financial inclusion, lesser information asymmetry and reduced credit risk," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.