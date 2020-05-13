NEW DELHI : Thousands of small businesses will benefit from the measures announced by the finance minister and support the industry battling covid-19 crisis, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister Nitin Gadkari said.

“Foundation has been laid for a new MSME sector at the core of our future self-reliant economy. Directing huge capital inflows into MSME is the first step," Gadkari said in a tweet.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a series of measures to rescue small businesses, including credit guaranteed loans that is expected to help about 4.5 million units to get back to business, repayment of dues within the next 45 days, revising the definition of MSMEs, among others. Collateral free, automatic loans are expected to benefit MSMEs with up to ₹25 crore outstanding loans and ₹100 crore sales.

“The new definition is very important and the industries will get all the benefits. Earlier, there was classification between manufacturing enterprises. There will be no classification and now both are one. Investment limit has also been increased. This is a great boost to all small scale industries, and they will continue to get concessions from the banks and the government," Gadkari said.

The revised definition will include a higher investment limit and an additional additional criteria based on the company’s turnover. It will replace the definition that relied on self-declared investment on plant and machinery, in order to encourage ease of doing business and encourage them to be more aggressive in their growth strategy.

The minister further said measures such as setting up a Fund of Funds with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore will provide equity funding support and will support MSMEs.

The relief measures by the finance minister is a part of the mega ₹20 trillion package that the government has been announcing in tranches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the long-awaited stimulus package of ₹20 trillion for businesses and workers hit by the lockdown that has pushed many companies to the brink of bankruptcy, with revenues and cash flows disappearing overnight.

