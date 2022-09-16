MSMEs are the growth engine of India, contribute 30% to the GDP

Shri Vinod Pandey, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Global Value Chain and Director, Govt. Affair and External Affairs, BMW India, said “MSMEs play a key role in economic development. The sector accounts for over 80% of businesses and contributes to more than half of the employee share. The share of the formal MSME sector in the GDP is upto 40% in emerging economies. The importance of the sector in India’s economic growth cannot be over-emphasized. With the presence of over 63 million MSMEs employing over 110 million people staggered across services, manufacturing sector contributes nearly 30% to the GDP. Maharashtra has about 48 lakh MSME accounting for about 8% of the total MSMEs in the country. The ambitious target of $5 billion economy with a 25% contribution from the manufacturing sector will require the MSME sector to play a pivotal role. In addition to the various facilitating schemes announced by the government to support the sector, ramping up investment into the sector will be crucial."