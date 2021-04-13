MSMEs can initiate bankruptcy resolution with 15,000 fee

“It is informal up to a point and formal thereafter. It blends debtor-in possession with creditor-in-control. It is neither a fully private nor a fully public process - it allows the company, if eligible under section 29A (which disqualifies wilful defaulters), to submit the base resolution plan which is exposed to swiss challenge for value maximisation," Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairman M S Sahoo said in a quarterly newsletter of the regulatory body. The pre-pack scheme safeguards the rights of stakeholders and has adequate checks and balances to prevent any potential misuse, Sahoo said.

